Facebook Interns
Amanda Hum
Carleton University
amandahum.com
Geunbae Lee
Georgia Tech
geunbae-lee.com
Sandor Gyuris
University of London
sandorgyuris.com
Sahil Khoja
Cornell University
sahkho.com
Ishaan Kansal
University of Illinois
ishaankansal.me
Eric Liang
UC Berkeley
ericls.com
Jane Byon
University of Southern California
janebyon.com
Rohan Kapoor
UCLA
rohanneilkapoor.com
Katherine Liu
Stanford University
katherineliu.me
Naitik Mehta
Emily Carr University
naitikmehta.com
Andres Arbelaez
University of Maryland
andresma.com
Aidan Toole
Drexel University
aidantoole.com
Google Interns
Ethelia Lung
Rochester Institute of Tech.
ethelialung.com
Jihoon Suh
University of Washington
jihoonsuh.com
Maggie Banks
Carnegie Mellon University
mbanksdesign.com
Chris Liu
Cornell University
chris-liu.me
Rocky Chen
University of Waterloo
rocky.me
Cedric Ith
University of Washington
cedricith.com
Yuki Zhang
Indiana University
yukizyx.com
Yanlin Ma
New York University
yanlinma.com
Microsoft Interns
Tiffany Chen
Brown University
tiffanyc.me
Vibhuti Kanitkar
University of Michigan
vibhutikanitkar.com
Karen Song
California College of Arts
xsongkaren.com
Christopher Seeds
University of Washington
christopherseeds.com
Luka Schulz
Rochester Institute of Tech.
lukaschulz.com
Apriet Kenig
Rochester Institute of Tech.
aprietkenig.com
Jessica Nip
Carnegie Mellon University
jessica-nip.com/
Adobe Interns
